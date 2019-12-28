FM Çavuşoğlu to meet party leaders as Parliament expected to discuss Libya mandate next week

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu will meet with the leaders of political parties Monday as a proposed mandate to deploy Turkish troops to Libya is likely to be brought to the agenda of the Parliament next week.

Çavuşoğlu will meet with main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) Chairman Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, ruling Justice and Development Party's (AK Party) electoral alliance partner Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Chairman Devlet Bahçeli and opposition Good Party (IP) Chairwoman Meral Akşener to inform them regarding the mandate.

The proposal was materialized following an official demand from the U.N.-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) based in the capital Tripoli, which is under attack by troops linked to strongman Khalifa Haftar based in eastern Libya.

The foreign minister's drive came as an information notice sent from the AK Party's parliamentary group to deputies Monday, revealed that the mandate concerning troop deployment to Libya could be presented to the Parliament by Dec. 30, and the General Assembly could be called for a meeting on the matter as of Jan. 2, calling on the deputies to plan their schedules accordingly and be present during the General Assembly session.