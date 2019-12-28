FM Çavuşoğlu warns of Syria-like crisis in Libya

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu warned Saturday against attempts to create a situation in Libya similar to that in civil war-torn Syria.

"They want to turn [the situation in] Libya to [the one in] Syria. If today Libya would be like Syria, then the turn came to the other countries in the region," Çavuşoğlu told the ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party's consultation meeting in Antalya, on Turkey's Mediterranean coast.

On Nov. 27, Ankara and Tripoli's UN-recognized Government of National Accord signed two separate agreements, one on military cooperation and the other on maritime boundaries of countries in the Eastern Mediterranean.

"We need to do whatever is needed to prevent Libya from being divided and slide into a chaos, and we do it," Çavuşoğlu said, stressing that the maritime deal signed with Libya is important.

Highlighting the constant conflicts in the Islamic world, Çavuşoğlu criticized the lack of unity in the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), saying it is not strong enough to solve the problems in this regard.

On Saturday's deadly terrorist attack in Somalia, Çavuşoğlu said: "We have never left our Somalian brothers alone so far and we will never [leave them]."

Almost 80 people, including two Turkish nationals, were killed and many more wounded in a suicide truck bomb attack on a security checkpoint in the Somali capital Mogadishu.

Also addressing Turkey's first indigenous car prototype publicized on Friday, Çavuşoğlu said Turkey "changes the balances" of the market.

The full electric car was created by Turkey's Automobile Joint Venture Group (TOGG), a conglomerate of industrial giants, in 18 months.

The car will have two options -- 200 and 400 horsepower -- with a 500-kilometer range and level 3 automation in 2022, the scheduled time for its production.