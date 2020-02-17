Trabzonspor beat Sivasspor to top football league table

Trabzonspor on Sunday became the Turkish Super Lig leaders after 2-1 win against title contenders Demir Grup Sivasspor at a home game.

Following the critical win at Medical Park Stadium, Trabzonspor increased their points to 44.

Trabzonspor's Norwegian forward Alexander Sorloth scored an early opener in the fourth minute.

Near the end of the first half, Turkish defender Caner Osmanpaşa scored an own goal as Trabzonspor doubled the lead.

Visitors' Malian forward Mustapha Yatabare scored the consolation goal for his team in the second half's stoppage time as Trabzonspor won the game 2-1.

Before the week 22, Demir Grup Sivasspor had been the league leaders with 42 points.

On Sunday, Sorloth, 24, became the Super Lig's top scorer with 17 goals.

Trabzonspor's Nigerian midfielder John Obi Mikel will miss next week's game against Beşiktaş after he was booked in Sunday's match.