Kurdish family reunited with daughter that fled bloody-minded PKK

A Kurdish family was reunited with their daughter on Monday, five years after she was allegedly kidnapped by the YPG/PKK terrorist group.

Pelda Ayhan met her mother, Gevriye Ayhan, and two brothers at the Diyarbakır police's Anti-Terrorism Department.

Her mother expressed gratitude to Turkish security forces for the safe return of her daughter, who she claimed was abducted by YPG/PKK terrorists in 2015.





Ayhan's family was notified of her return on Sunday after she came to Turkish authorities in the Suruc district of the eastern Şanlıurfa province.

The family was among those protesting against the YPG/PKK terror group in the southeastern Diyarbakır province since last September.

The protest started on Sept. 3 outside the office of the Peoples' Democratic Party -- a political party accused by the government of having links to the terrorist YPG/PKK.





The demonstration -- now on its 168th day -- has swelled in size since then as more families have come forward to demand the return of their children.

The families claim that their children were forcibly recruited, deceived, or kidnapped by the terrorist group.

With Ayhan's return, the number of families reunited with their children now stands at seven.





In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the YPG/PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.







