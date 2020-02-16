Lacazette ends goal drought as Arsenal crush Newcastle 4-0

Substitute Alexandre Lacazette ended his goal drought as Arsenal secured their first Premier League win since New Year's Day with a 4-0 victory over Newcastle United at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

Lacazette had gone nine games in all competitions without a goal before he found the target with a mis-hit shot in the final moments of the game.

After a goalless first half, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang put the Gunners in front with a powerful header from a Nicolas Pepe cross.

Pepe himself added the second, from close range after good work from Bukayo Saka, and Mesut Ozil got his first of the season with a tap-in.

Lacazette, left on the bench with youngster Eddie Nketiah, finished off a smart move for Mikel Arteta's side, who recorded just their second win since the Spaniard took over at the club.

The defeat ended an eight-game unbeaten run for Newcastle.





