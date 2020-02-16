Forces loyal to Assad regime take heavy losses during Idlib assault

Hundreds of pro-regime militants have been neutralized amid operations over the last two weeks in Idlib, northwestern Syria.

Clashes have mounted for over a month between the Syrian regime, allied with Iran-backed foreign terrorist groups, against opposition and anti-regime armed groups in the east and south Idlib as well as the Aleppo countryside.

Opposition groups downed two helicopters, one in southern Idlib and another in western Aleppo, within the last week.



Meanwhile, hundreds of regime forces were neutralized along with their equipment including 12 vehicles, 24 tanks, eight anti-aircraft ramps, two light armored vehicles, four multi-barrel rocket launchers and two drones in the first two weeks of this month.

The opposition also seized some regime equipment, including eight tanks.

In the last 24-hours, the regime forces, backed by Russian air support, took control of a number of villages in Aleppo province.

The Bashar al-Assad regime and its allies have continued intensified air and land attacks on civilian settlements in the Idlib de-escalation zone.



In September 2018, Turkey and Russia agreed to turn Idlib into a de-escalation zone in which acts of aggression are expressly prohibited.

But more than 1,800 civilians have been killed in attacks by the regime and Russian forces since, flouting a 2018 cease-fire and a new one that began Jan. 12.

More than 1.7 million Syrians have moved near the Turkish border due to intense attacks over the past year.

Turkey remains the country with most refugees in the world, hosting more than 3.7 million migrants since the start of the civil war in Syria in 2011.







