Turkish film Miracle in Cell no. 7 screened at dozens of Pakistani movies

After having enjoyed a wide range of Turkish dramas, Pakistani audiences have now been entranced by Turkish cinema in the country's theaters.

Almost 45 movie theaters screened the first Turkish film Miracle in Cell no. 7 which has been released on Friday (today) under the banner of HKC entertainment.

Hammad Chahuhdary, CEO of media company HKC entertainment said: "I was really moved by the movie when I saw this for the first time and planned to release it nationwide so our people can see how much efforts are being done in the film industry in other countries. Everything related to Turkey gets very positive feedback from Pakistan and there is no better way to start this journey again than with the release of Miracle in Cell no. 7."

Chairman of the Pakistan Film Distributors Association Ejaz Kamran considers the screening of Turkish movies essential for the survival of the Pakistani cinema industry.

"We have been demanding these developments for four years, the ban of Bollywood movies left a huge void in business, and we are getting a very positive response from the audience. When Turkish dramas [TV series] like Mera Sultan and Ishq e Mamnu are so famous with Pakistani audiences, then why not the movies? The film has the capacity to drag the viewers to the cinemas due to strong script and top-notch cinematography," he told Anadolu Agency.

During the last visit of President Erdogan in February 2020, Turkish and Pakistani officials signed 13 memoranda of understanding, including an agreement for cooperation between the state-owned Turkish Radio and Television Corporation (TRT) and Pakistan Television (PTV) and Radio Pakistan.

Chairman of Pakistan's Film Exhibitors Association Zoraiz Lashari said Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan had discussed the possibility of joint media ventures with Turkey on multiple occasions.

"The Pakistani film industry can learn and even also seek help from the Turkish film industry in many departments. The quality content and brotherly bond between these two countries can help us in boosting the economy through the media and movie industry," he said.

In Miracle in Cell no. 7, Director Mehmet Ada Oztekin has shown the story of a mentally impaired father who gets wrongfully imprisoned for the murder of a child. The authorities put him under maximum security in cell number seven. After confiding in fellow inmates, he gets the chance to see his daughter. The cast includes big names of the Turkish film industry such as Aras Bulut Iynemli, Nisa Sofiya Aksongur and Deniz Baysal.

"This movie is the need of the hour, this is a time where we have to understand that if some people are mentally weak, it doesn't mean that they will harm us. It is our responsibility to become its strength. The relationship between a father and a daughter is beautifully explained throughout the movie," said Mariam Ali, a student, leaving the cinema with teary eyes.

This is the second Turkish movie that is being released in Pakistan after the release of "Mohabbat Ek Ittifaq" in 2014. That was released in limited cinemas as a pilot project.

Miracle in Cell no. 7 is a remake of a Korean film released last year in October with the same name. It also had a premier in Karachi last week and can be seen in theaters across Pakistan.







