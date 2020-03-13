SPAINS CORONAVIRUS TALLY JUMPS TO 4,209 CASES, 120 DEAD

Spain's coronavirus tally jumps to 4,209 cases, 120 dead
WORLD Reuters
Coronavirus infections in Spain soared to more than 4,200 on Friday, as the number of deaths rose by some 50 percent to 120, the health ministry said. As of 1200 GMT, there were 4,209 cases in Spain, up from 3,004 on Thursday evening, when the number of deaths had stood at 84.
The Spanish health ministry said the number of coronavirus cases in the country jumped to 4,209 on Friday from Thursday's 3,004 e as the disease spread mostly in Madrid, the Basque Country and La Rioja regions.
The death toll from the coronavirus epidemic in the country has increased to 120 from 84 the previous day.
Health authorities in the Madrid region said the number of cases rose to 2,078 on Friday.