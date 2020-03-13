Defense Minister Akar says Turkey, Russia agreed on details of Idlib cease-fire
"Turkish and Russian officials have agreed on the details of a cease-fire in northwest Syria's Idlib region, and joint patrols along the key M4 highway will begin on Sunday. Turkey and Russia will establish joint coordination centers to monitor the implementation of the agreement after the conclusion of talks with Russian officials in Ankara," Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said in Friday's comments.
The Turkish and Russian delegates agreed on details of the new cease-fire in Syria's northwestern Idlib province, Turkey's defense minister said on Friday.
Four-day talks between the Turkish and Russian military delegations ended at the Turkish National Defense Ministry in the capital Ankara.
At the meeting, a document elaborating on the framework of the Idlib cease-fire was signed by Turkish and Russian delegates and it entered into force, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar told reporters.
He said the first joint patrol of Turkey and Russia on the M4 highway in Idlib will be conducted on March 15.
Akar also said Turkey and Russia will establish joint coordination centers in the region.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin last week agreed on a new cease-fire for Idlib starting as of 00:01 on March 6.
Under the deal, all military activities are to end in Idlib with the establishment of a security corridor 6 kilometers (3.7 miles) to the north and south of the key M4 highway.
Stressing the importance of the cease-fire, Akar said there are very good indications that immigration from Idlib stopped and returns even started.