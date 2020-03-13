Europe now 'epicentre' of COVID-19 pandemic: WHO chief
Europe has surpassed China as the world's coronavirus hot spot, World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said. "Europe has now become the epicentre of the Covid-19 pandemic," he told a Geneva press conference, pointing out that the continent has reported more infections and deaths than the combined rest of the world, apart from China.
Over 135,000 people have been infected worldwide, the most in China, where over 3,000 patients have died and over 62,000 have already recovered.