Europe now 'epicentre' of COVID-19 pandemic: WHO chief

The World Health Organization warned Friday that Europe was now the "epicentre" for the global coronavirus pandemic and reporting more daily cases than China did at the height of its outbreak.

"Europe has now become the epicentre of the pandemic," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a virtual press conference, describing the more than 5,000 deaths worldwide as "a tragic milestone".



Over 135,000 people have been infected worldwide, the most in China, where over 3,000 patients have died and over 62,000 have already recovered.







