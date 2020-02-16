Turkish auto industry produces 112,000+ vehicles in Jan

The automotive industry in Turkey produced 112,298 vehicles -- including automobiles, commercial vehicles and tractors -- in January, according to a sectoral report on Sunday.

The country's vehicle production was unchanged compared to the same month last year, the Automotive Manufacturers' Association's (OSD) data showed.

In the month, vehicle exports dropped on a quantity basis 4% to 89,962 units year-on-year.

Meanwhile, the country's vehicle export income rose by 4% to $2.5 billion in January, and $1 billion of them came from the export of automobiles.

The country's overall exports rose 6.1% on an annual basis to $14.8 billion last month.







