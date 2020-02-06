South Floridan Turks urge solidarity at business event

Turkish entrepreneurs settled in South Florida, U.S. met on Wednesday at an event hosted by World Turkish Business Council (DTIK) in Miami and urged for solidarity among the civil society organizations.

The event was addressed by a number of high-profile business owners including DTIK's Florida Regional President Cuneyd Zapsu, as reported by Turkish American daily Forum USA.

Hamdi Ulukaya, a Turkish billionaire businessman and philanthropist, based in the U.S., and Turkish Consul General Burc Ceylan in Miami, among others, also spoke on the occasion. Ulukaya is also the founder and CEO of Chobani, a company specializing in Greek yogurt.

The speakers highlighted the importance of joining the civil society, and collaboration, especially when residing outside of one's home country.

Along with a large number of Turkish Americans, U.S. citizens who are friends of Turkey living in the sunshine state also attended the meetup.

The DTİK was established on Dec. 26, 2007 as part of Turkey's Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEIK).

Formed to bring together influential Turkish diaspora, particularly entrepreneurs and industrialists, under a single platform, the council aims to strengthen ties among Turkey's expat business community, lobby on their behalf, find solutions to their problems, as well as provide leadership which could improve national image abroad.





