Resort city of Erzurum: A haven for winter sport lovers

Erzurum, the largest city in eastern Anatolia, is sprawled over a high plateau at an altitude of 1950m. A road running through splendid mountain scenery leads to the winter sports resort of Palandöken, just 6km from Erzurum. It has a number of hotels as well as the longest ski run and the best snow quality in Turkey, thus making it a favourite haunt for expert skiers. It is one of the closest ski resorts to an airport; just five minute drive after your plane lands you can be out on the snow of Palandöken's slopes, where the quality of snow is considered to be on a par with that of the Swiss Alps. Palandöken offers many opportunities to lovers of winter sports and is coated in fine snow that first falls in November and settles till June. The weather is clear, the slopes are the longest in Turkey and skiing fanatics can marvel at the stunning landscape. It is also an ideal place to forget about stress and pressures of daily life.