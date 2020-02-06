Three more Palestinian youths martyred by Israeli forces in occupied West Bank

At least three young Palestinians were martyred on Thursday in clashes with Israeli forces in the West Bank.

The Palestinian policeman Tariq Badwan was killed by gunfire during clashes erupted in the northern Jenin city, according to official Palestinian TV.

This made the death toll from the Jenin-based clashes rise to two.

Earlier, a medical source in Jenin's Khalil Suleiman Hospital told Anadolu Agency that Yazan Munther Abu Tabikh, 19, arrived at the hospital with bullet wounds and he later succumbed to his wounds.

Local sources said that the martyr was a student at the Military Independence College in the West Bank city of Jericho.

Clashes erupted in Jenin after Israeli forces demolished the home of a Palestinian detainee Ahmed al-Qumbu for the second time.

The Israeli forces used live and rubber bullets to disperse the young people.

Palestinian groups called for a strike Thursday to mourn the killings.

Separately, a Palestinian was shot dead by the Israeli police in Jerusalem after he allegedly opened fire at Israeli police there, the official Israeli broadcasting authority reported.

It added no further details about the circumstances on the man's killing.

- DOZENS OF PALESTINIANS HURT IN BETHLEHEM CLASHES

Meanwhile, the clashes between Palestinians and the Israeli forces also hit Bethlehem, a northern West Bank city.

Dozens of Palestinians were injured, according to eyewitnesses.

Witnesses told Anadolu Agency that clashes erupted in the town of Beit Jala after Israeli forces stormed the town, searched homes and commercial stores, and seized security cameras.

They confiscated a Palestinian vehicle during the operation which is still ongoing, according to witnesses.

They also said the Israeli forces used rubber bullets and tear gas canisters to disperse the Palestinians gathering.

Field medics told Anadolu Agency that they treated dozens of people with rubber bullet wounds and asphyxia as they inhaled the tear gas.

An Israeli wall separates the town from the occupied city of Jerusalem where twelve Israeli soldiers were injured at dawn, after a car-ramming took place in the city.

The attack comes amid tensions in the occupied territory after U.S. President's recent announcement of a "" to end the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, one of the world's longest running disputes.The "" refers to Jerusalem as "Israel's undivided capital" and recognizes Israeli sovereignty over large parts of the West Bank.The plan drew widespread criticism from the Arab world, and was rejected by the(OIC). It urged "all member states not to engage with this plan or to cooperate with the U.S. administration in implementing it in any form."The leaders of thehave reiterated the need for a just and comprehensive solution that protects the rights of the Palestinians.