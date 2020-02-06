TURKEYS OBSERVATION POSTS IN IDLIB WILL REMAIN WHERE THEY ARE: ERDOĞAN AIDE

Changing borders of Idlib de-escalation zone in northwestern Syria, as determined by Astana and Sochi agreements, is out question, Turkey's presidential spokesman said on Thursday.

Speaking at a news conference on Thursday, Ibrahim Kalın said the next meeting of the Astana process could be held in March.

Kalın told reporters in Ankara that there would be "serious consequences for every mistake made after this. We've told our Russian counterparts this."

Under a 2018 deal with Moscow, Turkey has 12 observation posts in Idlib aimed at preventing a regime offensive.



The spokesman said "the posts would remain where they are," adding that "whatever additional measures are needed for our soldiers' security, we are taking them."



Turkey, Russia and Iran held meetings in Astana city of Kazakhstan in 2017 and announced that Idlib and neighboring cities, Eastern Ghouta region of capital Damascus and southern regions, namely Daraa and Quneitra cities, would be de-escalation zones.

However, the Assad regime and Iranian-backed terror groups launched attacks in violation of the agreements and, thanks to Russian air support, gained control of all these territories with the exception of Idlib city.

In September 2018, Turkey and Russia agreed to turn Idlib into a de-escalation zone where acts of aggression are expressly prohibited.



The Syrian regime and its allies, however, have consistently broken the terms of the cease-fire -- including a fresh cease-fire on Jan. 12 -- launching frequent attacks inside the zone, killing at least 1,300 civilians since the agreement.

- MIGRATION FLOW FROM SYRIA

Kalın said Turkey will continue its efforts with non-governmental organizations to prevent the further flow of refugees from Idlib.

The attacks by the regime forces, Iranian-backed terror groups and Russian strikes stand as the main reasons behind the forced migration.

With the latest displacements, the number of people displaced from Idlib and Aleppo since the beginning of last year has mounted to nearly 1.68 million.



Since the eruption of the bloody civil war in Syria in 2011, Turkey has taken in some 3.7 million Syrians who fled their country, making it the world's top refugee-hosting country.







