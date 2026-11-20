Manchester United ban 4 fans over tennis-ball protest against club owners

Manchester United have banned four supporters from their stadium after a tennis-ball protest against the club's owners during a Champions League match against Roma, according to The Athletic on Thursday.

At least one supporter received a three-year ban, the media outlet reported, citing sources familiar with the disciplinary proceedings.

Under Manchester United's disciplinary guidelines, "missile throwing" is classified as a level-four offense carrying a three-year stadium ban.

The incident occurred during United's 3-2 comeback victory over Roma at Old Trafford on Nov. 3.

Supporters in the Stretford End threw tennis balls onto the pitch in the 20th minute while United were trailing 2-0.

Play was briefly interrupted as players from both teams removed the objects.

The protest came amid a nine-match winless run under Michael Carrick, which United ended with their victory over Roma.

Carrick was subsequently dismissed and replaced by Mauricio Pochettino.

- Protest targets Glazer family

The demonstration was directed at the Glazer family, which has owned Manchester United since 2005.

Before kickoff, supporters also released hundreds of green and gold balloons during the Champions League anthem.

The colors have long been associated with protests against the Glazers.

British media separately reported that three people were arrested following the match.