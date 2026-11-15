2 injured, several arrested as protesters try to reach ASEAN summit venue in Manila

At least two people were injured and several others arrested after police blocked demonstrators attempting to reach the venue of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit in the Philippine capital Manila on Sunday, local media reported.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) said at least five people were taken into custody after demonstrators refused to leave the area near the Philippine International Convention Center, where the 49th ASEAN Leaders' Summit is being held, the Manila Times reported.

Gen. Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr., the PNP chief, called for the peaceful and responsible expression of views amid planned protests during the regional gathering.

Several rights groups have planned demonstrations tied to the summit, including protests against the visit of US President Donald Trump.

Student groups have also announced plans for walkouts, while transport group PISTON has scheduled a transport strike during the summit period.

The government has deployed nearly 23,000 security personnel, including more than 19,000 police officers, to secure venues, hotels, transportation routes, and other key locations during the summit.

The police said they recognized and respected the constitutional right of citizens to peaceful assembly, urging organizers to coordinate with local authorities and comply with existing laws governing public gatherings to ensure public safety and order.

Nartatez also ordered all concerned police commanders to maintain operational readiness for emergencies, traffic disruptions, and potential security incidents while ensuring that any police intervention is supported by clear legal grounds.