US visa restrictions threaten African participation in Miss Universe pageant

US visa restrictions have disrupted preparations for this year's Miss Universe beauty pageant, forcing Zambia to withdraw its contestant and leaving Zimbabwe's participation uncertain less than two weeks before the final in Puerto Rico.

Zimbabwe's representative, Roseanna Hall, said in an Instagram post that visa difficulties had prevented her from traveling to the US territory despite months of preparation.

"Unfortunately American visa challenges have delayed that journey, but the fight is not over," Hall wrote.

She said the Zimbabwean government and the country's Miss Universe organization were working to help her secure a visa.

Meanwhile, the Miss Universe Zambia organization announced that its representative, Pamela Mubanga, would not participate in the competition because of US travel restrictions.

The organization said the withdrawal was linked to restrictions imposed by the US government rather than problems with Mubanga's documentation or preparations. It added that five other African countries were facing similar difficulties, without naming them.

Zimbabwe and Zambia are among 19 countries subject to partial US travel restrictions under a presidential proclamation that took effect Jan. 1.

The measures suspend the issuance of certain visitor, student, exchange visitor and immigrant visas to nationals of the affected countries, subject to limited exceptions.

The 75th edition of Miss Universe is scheduled to conclude Nov. 24 in San Juan, the capital of Puerto Rico.



