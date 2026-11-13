UK, Italy, Denmark call for 'more comprehensive' approach to tackling illegal migration

The UK, Italy and Denmark on Friday called for a "more comprehensive, systematic" approach to tackling illegal migration and the criminal activities that facilitate it.

In a joint statement, the leaders reaffirmed their commitment to sustaining reductions in illegal migration into and across Europe, acknowledging the shared challenges it poses.

"Building on the priorities outlined in Yerevan, (Armenia), leaders emphasised the need to take a more comprehensive, systematic and whole-of-route approach to countering illegal migration and the criminality which facilitates it," the statement said.

The declaration, also endorsed by several other countries, was issued following Thursday's European Political Community summit in Dublin.

The leaders stressed the importance of preparedness and effective responses to maintain border integrity, countering disinformation, promoting innovation and strengthening cooperation along migration routes.

They also highlighted the need for effective returns and readmission procedures, greater cross-border information sharing and adherence to international conventions as a cornerstone of protection.

"Leaders affirmed their commitment to international collaboration on these issues, including through continued cooperation with the European Union and the Council of Europe," the statement read.



