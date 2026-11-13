Saudi Arabia issues emergency warning in Jazan near Yemen border

Saudi Arabia issued an emergency warning Friday in Jazan, a southwestern region bordering Yemen along the Red Sea coast, later announcing that the danger had passed.

The initial alert, issued through the National Early Warning Platform for Emergencies, warned of danger without specifying the nature of the threat.

In a subsequent notification, Civil Defense said the danger had passed but urged residents to continue following its instructions and avoid gathering or filming. It advised people to call 998 in an emergency.

Jazan has previously been targeted by Yemen's Houthi group, which claimed missile and drone attacks on Saudi military sites there last month.





