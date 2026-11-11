EU accuses Russia of systematic deportation, indoctrination of Ukrainian children

The EU accused Russia on Wednesday of pursuing a state-orchestrated campaign to deport Ukrainian children, erase their national identity and subject them to indoctrination in occupied Ukrainian territories.

Speaking at a European Parliament plenary session, foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said more than 20,500 Ukrainian children had been illegally deported to Russia.

"The treatment of Ukrainian children over the last four years is the clearest example of Russia's total disregard of life," Kallas told MEPs.

She said deportations were "Russian government policy, approved by President Vladimir Putin to deport Ukrainian children from occupied areas of Ukraine to Russia."

"All evidence points to a crime against Humanity," she said. "In a sick and twisted turn of events, in a sick and twisted turn of events, it is likely that stolen Ukrainian children are now being sent back by Russia to fight against Ukraine."

"The EU has always supported efforts for just and lasting peace in Ukraine. The only problem is that Russia shows no signs that it's ready to seriously negotiate," she said.

The EU has imposed sanctions on individuals and organizations allegedly involved in the deportations, indoctrination and illegal adoption of Ukrainian children.

Kallas highlighted the inclusion of the Songdowon International Children's Camp in North Korea, where Ukrainian children were reportedly found.

"Russia abducts children, North Korea indoctrinates them. That is how dictatorships divide labor," she said.

Kallas demanded immediate action, including safe and regular communication between children and their parents and legal guardians.

She rejected Russian claims that children were being moved as part of humanitarian evacuations, arguing that Russia has failed to establish a system for their safe return.

She said an immediate priority should be regular and secure communication between children and their parents, relatives and legal guardians.

"If Russia was serious about protecting Ukrainian children. It would immediately start with establishing safe, regular communication between children and their parents, relatives, and legal guardians," she said.





