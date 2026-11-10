Türkiye welcomes progress in Cyprus talks, urges Greek Cypriot Administration to change stance

Türkiye on Tuesday welcomed progress in confidence-building efforts between the two sides on Cyprus following a trilateral meeting, urging the Greek Cypriot Administration to change its stance.

Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oncu Keceli said the meeting brought together Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) President Tufan Erhurman, the Greek Cypriot leader and the UN secretary-general's personal envoy on Monday.

"We welcome the fact that the trilateral meeting held yesterday (Nov. 9) on the island between Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) President Tufan Erhurman, the Greek Cypriot leader and the UN secretary-general's personal envoy addressed areas of cooperation aimed at building trust between the two sides, an issue on which the Turkish side has placed particular emphasis," Keceli said on US social media platform X.

Keceli noted that limited progress had been made on opening new crossing points, an issue on the agenda for the past year and a half.

He said discussions on the issue were part of a cooperation process launched in line with a proposal by the UN secretary-general.

"Further progress on areas of cooperation, including crossing points, at the trilateral meeting planned between the two leaders and the UN secretary-general in the coming period will be possible if the Greek Cypriot side changes its uncompromising stance," he added.