Netanyahu in ‘state of panic’ over prospect of losing power, former Israeli adviser says

Nir Hefetz, a former close adviser to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, said Tuesday that the premier is living in a "state of panic" over the prospect of losing power.

"I think Netanyahu is in a state of panic," Hefetz told Israel's 103FM radio as Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot continued efforts to form a new government.

"Panic is a fundamental factor in his decision-making. I can almost close my eyes and feel that atmosphere of panic."

Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Sunday tasked Eisenkot with forming a government, giving him 28 days, with the possibility of a 14-day extension.

Eisenkot has since been holding consultations with political parties in an effort to secure the parliamentary support needed to form a government.

In the elections held on October 27, the opposition parties won 48 seats in the 120-member Knesset, while two Arab parties secured 19, giving parties opposed to Netanyahu a combined 67 seats. Netanyahu's bloc won 53 seats.

Hefetz said losing the premiership and moving into opposition would bring a radical change to Netanyahu's life.

"To put it mildly, things will not be easy for him at home," he said.

"Will he sit on the opposition benches? Will he suddenly have to watch Gadi Eisenkot moving around with a full security detail, using the helicopter for transportation and flying aboard Wing of Zion," he asked, referring to Israel's official state aircraft.

Referring to Netanyahu, his wife Sara and son Yair, Hefetz said: "This trio will simply explode. For them, this is worse than people being kidnapped to Gaza."

Describing the atmosphere inside Netanyahu's office, Hefetz said: "Urgent calls arrive every five seconds, all carrying the same message from Yair and Sara."

Political concessions

Hefetz also addressed the possible legal consequences of Netanyahu losing office, arguing that it could affect the conduct of his corruption trial.

"Do you understand how radically his life will change?" he said. "The panel of judges at the District Court -- which currently allows attorney Amit Hadad to steer things -- will require him to attend every hearing."

"The judges will take full control, and Netanyahu will find himself having to sit there day after day," he added.

Netanyahu has been on trial since 2020 on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust in three corruption cases. He denies wrongdoing.

The International Criminal Court also issued an arrest warrant for Netanyahu on Nov. 21, 2024, over war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Hefetz said Eisenkot's progress toward forming a government could push Netanyahu to offer political concessions as he calls for a unity government.

"As Gadi Eisenkot gets closer to forming a government, Netanyahu will probably be prepared to accept less," he said.

Hefetz suggested Netanyahu's unity-government proposal may also be aimed at preventing the unraveling of his longstanding alliance with ultra-Orthodox Jewish parties.

Neither political camp can easily secure a parliamentary majority without either Arab-party support or the participation of ultra-Orthodox parties. United Torah Judaism, a longtime Netanyahu ally, declined to recommend any candidate for prime minister during Herzog's consultations.

Hefetz said Netanyahu's alliance with the ultra-Orthodox parties had helped keep him in power since 2015 and argued that Netanyahu had long sought to exclude Arab parties from coalition calculations.

"The moment Eisenkot begins negotiating with him over a unity government, the pressure will ease," Hefetz said. "But before that, the avalanche effect has to be stopped."

He suggested Netanyahu could offer political concessions, including advancing what is known as the "French law," which would restrict legal proceedings against a serving prime minister, possibly tying it to arrangements involving an "alternate prime minister" post.

Hefetz said Eisenkot represents a particular challenge for Netanyahu because, in his view, he is hard to pressure politically.

"Netanyahu understands this very well," he said. "Eisenkot is not afraid of him, and he knows he is not someone who can be taken lightly or manipulated. Eisenkot will not stammer."

Netanyahu is Israel's longest-serving prime minister, having held the post from 1996 to 1999, from 2009 to 2021 and again since December 2022.

He is now seeking to prevent Eisenkot from forming a government by maintaining his alliance with ultra-Orthodox parties and opposing any government that includes Arab parties or depends on their parliamentary support.