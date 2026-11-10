PORTUGAL CRITICIZES NATO CHIEF OVER REMARKS ON COUNTRYS STANCE TOWARD RUSSIA

Portugal on Tuesday criticized NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte over his remarks on the stance of some European allies, including Portugal, toward Russia.

In a statement on US social media platform X, Portugal's Foreign Ministry said Rutte "should know better than to overlook the countries and governments that stand firmly by Ukraine and fully understand the threat posed by Russia."

"Portugal, its government and its people have never been in any doubt about which side of history they stand on. It is regrettable that the NATO Secretary General should speak so lightly on such a serious matter," it said.

In a televised interview on Nov. 6, Rutte said some allies in Spain and Portugal see Russia as a distant threat and primarily a concern for Poland.





