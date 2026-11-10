French, Ukrainian foreign ministers meet in Paris ahead of G7 ministerial meeting

France's Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Noel Barrot receives a gift from his Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiha during the G7 foreign ministers summit at the Quai d'Orsay in Paris on November 10, 2026. (REUTERS Photo)

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha met in Paris ahead of a G7 ministerial meeting scheduled for later Tuesday.

In a statement on US social media company X, Sybiha thanked his French counterpart for the warm welcome and for placing Kyiv at the center of the agenda, including through a session dedicated to Ukraine.

"France's leadership at this crucial moment truly matters," Sybiha said, noting that he informed Barrot about the frontline situation in Ukraine, as well as peace efforts and international developments.

Sybiha said they covered the full range of priorities during their talks in Paris, ranging from energy resilience to defense support and sanctions against Russia.

"We especially value the efforts that helped mobilise support for Ukraine's energy security this winter and count on continued coordination to strengthen our air defense," he added.

Barrot has yet to comment on his meeting with the Ukrainian foreign minister.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry announced Monday that Sybiha would embark on a two-day visit to Paris, where he would take part in a G7 ministerial session focused on support for Ukraine and hold a series of bilateral talks, including with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

It said Ukraine's top diplomat would brief allies on the situation on the battlefield, the consequences of Russian strikes and Ukraine's priority needs regarding defense capabilities and preparations ahead of winter.

"The minister will also coordinate positions with G7 nations regarding peace efforts," it said, adding that the meeting would focus on "steps toward de-escalation and achieving peace, strengthening the protection of Ukrainian skies, exerting pressure on the aggressor, ensuring global food security, and upholding freedom of navigation in the Black Sea."