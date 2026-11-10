3 WORKERS DIE AT APPLE COMPONENT SUPPLIERS FACTORY IN SOUTHERN INDIA

Three workers died in a factory in southern India which makes components for tech giant Apple, officials said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in the city of Hosur, in the state of Tamil Nadu, at a utility facility when the workers suffocated while cleaning a wastewater treatment tank late Monday evening.

"Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of three precious lives in the incident at Tata Electronics' facility in Hosur," Tamil Nadu Industries Minister Virudhai Magal Keerthana wrote on US social media company X.

She said the "safety and dignity of every worker must remain paramount."

She added: "This tragic incident will be thoroughly investigated, and appropriate action will be taken based on the findings. We must ensure that every necessary measure is put in place to prevent such tragedies from recurring."

The deceased were exposed to "lethal poisonous fumes and severe oxygen depletion while desilting an effluent treatment plant (ETP) storage tank," The Press Trust of India reported.

The incident took place at a utility facility operated by Nalco Water at a Tata Electronics factory, it said.

India is a major country for the manufacturing of iPhones, with roughly one in four put together in the country.