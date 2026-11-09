UN warns of severe hunger in Afghanistan ahead of winter

Nearly one in three Afghans face severe hunger ahead of the winter, according to an assessment by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).



The agency said in a statement on Monday that while better rainfall has improved food availability, millions of families still cannot afford basic necessities.



"Food is available," OCHA said. "But millions cannot afford it."



The report underscores the escalating humanitarian crisis in the country, warning of widespread hunger, child malnutrition, and deep-seated damage to livelihoods caused by years of drought.



More than 4 million children under five could require treatment for malnutrition in 2027, it said.



Humanitarian agencies emphasize that immediate, life-saving assistance is vital ahead of the winter freeze. However, OCHA stressed that lasting progress requires long-term investment in local livelihoods, economic opportunities, and public services to help communities build resilience against future shocks.



Afghanistan is still grappling with the consequences of decades of conflict, including the Soviet and US-led NATO invasions, and is currently ruled by the Taliban.



