Iranian foreign minister speaks with 12 counterparts over regional tensions

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Saturday that he held phone calls with 12 foreign ministers over the past 48 hours to discuss regional developments.

In a post on the US social media platform Instagram, Araghchi said he outlined Tehran's "fundamental positions" and discussed the need to "respect national sovereignty, end aggression and threats, avoid harmful foreign interference" and prevent "the spread of insecurity."

Iran's top diplomat added that he also called for the establishment of "regional security arrangements without the involvement of powers from outside the region."

Araghchi said the discussions included separate phone calls with his counterparts from Türkiye, Pakistan, Qatar, Oman, Egypt, Jordan, the Greek Cypriot administration of Southern Cyprus, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Tunisia, and Iraq.

The latest contact comes amid continuing regional diplomatic efforts to contain tensions between Washington and Tehran and avert renewed military confrontation.

Washington has demanded Iranian concessions over its nuclear program as a condition for resuming negotiations, while Tehran has called for the lifting of US sanctions, the release of frozen Iranian funds and permission to export oil.

The US and Israel launched attacks on Iran on Feb. 28, 2026, before a ceasefire was reached in April.

Military confrontation between Washington and Tehran resumed in July amid stalled diplomatic efforts to reach a broader settlement.