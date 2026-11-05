PUTIN WILL NOT BE INVITED TO BRITAINS G20 SUMMIT, UK PM BURNHAM SAYS

Putin will not be invited to Britain's G20 summit, UK PM Burnham says

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham said Russian President Vladimir Putin would not be invited ⁠to next ⁠year's G20 summit in Britain, The Economist newspaper reported on Thursday.

When asked by ⁠The Economist if Putin would be invited, Burnham said: "No."

Burnham's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in September that Washington had invited Putin to ⁠a ⁠G20 meeting in Miami in December, saying it would provide an opportunity for him to engage with President Donald Trump and other world leaders.

Russia remains a member ⁠of the G20 despite Western efforts to isolate it following its invasion of Ukraine. Leaders of host nations traditionally invite all members of the bloc ⁠to ‌attend its annual ‌summit.

Next year's annual ⁠G20 summit will ‌be held in November in the city of ⁠Manchester, the centre ⁠of a region in northwestern England ⁠where Burnham was mayor.

























