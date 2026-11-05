At least 50 whales stranded on New Zealand coast, several die

At least 50 whales were stranded along New Zealand's coast, with rescuers and local residents working Thursday to refloat those alive, local media reported.

The pilot whales were found trapped among rocks along the Ngawi coastline in Wairarapa, in the southeastern corner of the country's North Island, Radio New Zealand reported, citing whale conservation group Project Jonah.

Two of the stranded whales were successfully refloated, while several others had died, according to the report.

Project Jonah said its team was conducting health assessments of the stranded whales.

The group said in a statement on Facebook that marine mammal medics had been mobilized in coordination with staff from New Zealand's Department of Conservation and local residents.

Ngawi resident Rob Bargh described the situation as tragic.

"It's horrible. The ones that are alive are on their last breaths," he said.

Fisherman Andrew Sim said rescuers were trying to keep a handful of surviving whales wet and cool but believed "most of the pod had succumbed to their injuries."

Radio New Zealand also reported that Department of Conservation staff and the local community would name the whales and perform karakia, a traditional Maori prayer.





