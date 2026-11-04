US helicopter crashes into water off Key Biscayne in Florida; 1 believed dead, 2 injured

A small helicopter crashed Wednesday into the water near Nixon Beach off Key Biscayne in the US state of Florida, leaving two people injured and a third believed dead, according to WSVN-7News.

The station said the crash occurred after 11.50 am local time (1650GMT) southwest of Key Biscayne.

WSVN-7News said its helicopter, 7Skyforce, hovered above a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue boat near the aircraft's yellow floats in the water.

The television station said footage showed a yellow tarp covering the person believed to have died in the crash.

The report said paramedics would transport the two survivors to a hospital, adding that their conditions were unknown.

The cause of the crash was not clear.





