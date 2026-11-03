China, Philippines stress need for dialogue amid political tensions

Philippine Foreign Secretary Theresa Lazaro and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi discussed ties by phone Tuesday, two weeks after Manila summoned Beijing's ambassador over remarks it viewed as a threat to use force.

Lazaro said on the US social media company X that the two ministers held "a frank and constructive discussion on the direction of Philippines-China relations."

"Both sides emphasized the need for continued diplomatic dialogue and the proper management of differences anchored on mutual respect," she said.

The call came after Manila summoned Chinese Ambassador Jing Quan over remarks it said conveyed a threat to use force. Jing rejected that interpretation and lodged a protest of his own.

Jing made the remarks when reporters asked him about Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr.'s description of China as a "troublemaker" in the region.

"If we want to use force, we may easily win. But no, we will not choose force, and we love peace," Jing said.

Beijing imposed sanctions on Teodoro in July, accusing him of repeatedly making irresponsible remarks that undermined China's interests and sabotaged bilateral ties.

The diplomatic dispute comes after repeated confrontations between Chinese and Philippine vessels in contested waters of the South China Sea.