Zelenskyy says 18 killed, 5 injured in Russian airstrikes on Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region

At least 18 people were killed and five others injured in Russian airstrikes on the settlement of Komyshuvakha in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Monday.

In a statement on Telegram, Zelenskyy said several airstrikes had targeted the settlement since the morning, hitting a school used as a humanitarian aid distribution center.

"As of now, unfortunately, eighteen people are known to have died. My condolences to their families and loved ones. Five people have been injured. A rescue operation is ongoing at the site, and the search for people continues," he said.

Emergency services and military personnel are searching for people at the site, according to Zelenskyy.

Russia has yet to comment on Ukraine's claims.





