Turkish President Erdogan arrives in South Korea for official visit

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan arrived in the South Korean capital, Seoul, on Monday at the invitation of President Lee Jae Myung.

Erdoğan and first lady Emine Erdoğan were welcomed at Seoul Air Base in Seongnam by South Korean Trade Minister Park Jung-sung.

Türkiye's Ambassador to South Korea Fatih Yıldız and his wife, Nesrin Yıldız, were also present at the welcoming ceremony.

Erdoğan is accompanied on his visit by Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar, National Defense Minister Yaşar Güler, Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacir, Justice and Development (AK) Party Deputy Chair and head of Health Policies Halit Yerebakan, and Defense Industries Secretary Haluk Görgün.

Erdoğan is scheduled to hold an official meeting with South Korean President Lee on Tuesday as part of his visit, which will continue through Nov. 4.

The talks are expected to address all aspects of the strategic partnership between Türkiye and South Korea, as well as current regional and global issues.

The two sides are also expected to sign several agreements aimed at strengthening the legal framework of bilateral relations.