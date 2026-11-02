Saudi Arabia gives all-clear after security alert in Jazan amid tensions with Houthis

Saudi Arabia's Civil Defense announced that a security threat had passed in the southern Jazan region following an alert issued through the National Early Warning Platform, amid escalating tensions with Yemen's Houthi group.

In a statement on US social media company X, the Civil Defense urged residents to continue following safety instructions and avoid gatherings and filming.

The agency did not specify the nature of the threat or report any casualties or damage.

Earlier Monday, the Saudi-led coalition supporting Yemen's internationally recognized government said its air defenses intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by the Houthis toward the country's southern region.

Saudi Arabia has recently issued repeated security alerts amid Houthi missile and drone attacks targeting several parts of the country, including Riyadh and southern regions.