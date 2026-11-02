NATO allies fear Trump could target alliance after potential US midterm defeat: Report

European NATO allies fear US President Donald Trump could step up pressure on the alliance if Republicans suffer losses in Tuesday's midterm elections, Politico reported Sunday, citing five NATO diplomats.

The diplomats, who spoke on condition of anonymity, expressed concern that congressional constraints on Trump's domestic agenda could prompt him to pursue more assertive foreign policy measures.

They said Trump could withdraw thousands more US troops from Europe, with a review of American forces stationed on the continent expected by December.

Trump could also reduce US contributions to NATO's common funding, restrict the alliance-backed PURL arms-buying scheme for Ukraine or deepen ties with Russia, according to the report.

Oana Lungescu, a former NATO official and distinguished fellow at the Royal United Services Institute, warned that Washington could link its military presence in Europe to European acceptance of a US-backed peace deal for Ukraine.

She said treating troop deployments, Ukraine and Europe's security arrangements as elements of a broader agreement with Russian President Vladimir Putin could create a dangerous situation for European security.

White House Assistant Press Secretary Olivia Wales defended Trump's record, telling Politico that "President Trump has done more for NATO than anyone else."

She cited NATO allies' agreement to increase defense spending and Trump's efforts to end Russia's war in Ukraine, while reiterating his criticism of allies over the war in Iran.

Montenegrin Defense Minister Dragan Krapovic offered a more cautious assessment, noting that previous predictions of a US withdrawal from NATO had not materialized.

Krapovic also highlighted Congress' role in decisions concerning US troop deployments.

Politico said NATO and the Pentagon did not respond to its requests for comment.





