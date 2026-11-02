Iran’s national security chief, Russian president discuss regional developments, reaffirm strategic cooperation

Iran's Supreme National Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaei and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed regional and international developments in a telephone call, Iranian state broadcaster IRIB reported Monday.

The discussions focused particularly on West Asia, according to the broadcaster.

During the call, Rezaei expressed appreciation for remarks by Putin and other Russian officials praising Iran's late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and other prominent national figures, as well as their support for the Iranian people's resilience, the report said.

Both sides stressed the importance of continuing strategic cooperation in accordance with the roadmap outlined by the two countries' leaders.

IRIB provided no further details on specific regional issues discussed or measures to advance bilateral cooperation.





