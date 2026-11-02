Demonstrators block Hamburg university building after Gen Z protests

Dozens of demonstrators blocked entrances to a university building in Hamburg on Monday morning, following recent nationwide youth protests in Germany.

Construction fences and waste containers had been placed in front of the entrances to the Faculty of Economics and Social Sciences (WiSo Faculty) of University of Cologne, German Press Agency (dpa) reported.

Meanwhile, police confirmed that several gatherings were taking place. According to police, three separate demonstrations were underway, with demands including issues related to education.

- Solidarity with strikers across Europe

In front of the WiSo Faculty building, demonstrators, some with their faces covered, held up English-language banners calling for the liberation of all oppressed people and urging others to engage in boycotts and resistance.

One masked activist told the dpa that they were blocking the faculty because, among other reasons, 1 in every 3 euros now goes to the war industry rather than education.

Protesters chanted slogans, some directed against police.

One participant at the WiSo Faculty told dpa that they were university students standing in solidarity with the group "Gen-Z-regelt" (Gen Z takes charge), though they were not organized through that specific initiative.

More than 100,000 people took to the streets in over 30 German cities on Saturday to protest cuts to education and social services, as well as mandatory military service.



