Yemeni, UK ministers discuss bilateral ties, efforts to counter Houthis

Yemeni Foreign Minister Afrah al-Zouba held talks on Sunday with the UK's Middle East and North Africa Minister Stephen Doughty on the margins of the Manama Dialogue 2026 to discuss the latest developments in Yemen.

Al-Zouba and Doughty discussed bilateral ties and efforts to counter the Houthis, according to a statement by Yemen's Foreign Ministry.

They also discussed the worsening humanitarian situation in Taiz in southwestern Yemen, which remains under a Houthi-imposed siege.

Doughty reaffirmed the UK's continued support for Yemen's internationally recognized government, the ministry added.

Yemen has been engulfed in conflict since 2014, when the Houthis seized the capital, Sanaa, prompting a Saudi-led military intervention in March 2015 in support of the internationally recognized government.

The conflict has caused one of the world's worst humanitarian crises, leaving millions dependent on humanitarian assistance.