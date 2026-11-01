Omani sultan begins historic China visit, 1st in 48 years

Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tarik Al Said arrived in Beijing on Sunday for a historic visit, marking the first-ever trip by an Omani head of state to China, state broadcaster CGTN reported.

The two-day state visit comes 48 years after the two countries established diplomatic relations in May 1978.

Chinese President Xi Jinping will host an official reception on Monday at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing to welcome the sultan, according to Muscat Times.

The visit, which comes at the invitation of Xi, highlights the historical ties and growing cooperation between Oman and China across various sectors.

The trip comes as the US and Iran remain locked in a conflict that began in February, when Washington and Israel launched a war against Tehran.

Oman is also China's fifth-largest supplier of crude oil and its fourth-largest trading partner among Arab countries.

Bilateral trade reached $36.73 billion in 2024.