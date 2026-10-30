Saudi-led coalition intercepts Houthi drone in Medina region

The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen announced Friday that it had intercepted and destroyed a drone launched by the Houthi group in the Medina region of western Saudi Arabia.

Coalition spokesman Maj. Gen. Turki al-Maliki said in a statement that its air defenses had intercepted and destroyed a Houthi drone in the region.

The incident marked the fourth reported Houthi attack targeting Saudi Arabia on Friday.

In earlier statements, the coalition announced the interception and destruction of a ballistic missile targeting the southern region, a cruise missile heading toward the western region, and a drone in the Mecca region.





