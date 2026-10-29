UN says Israeli operations in occupied West Bank disrupt Palestinians' access to livelihoods

The UN said Thursday that 3,000 Palestinians remain displaced from two neighborhoods in the city of Hebron in the occupied West Bank.

In a news conference, UN spokesperson Shirin Yaseen, citing humanitarian partners, said that "about 3,000 Palestinians remain displaced from two neighborhoods in Hebron city, according to the latest figures provided by the municipality."

"Israeli forces are still operating in these neighborhoods, blocking the way in, and imposing tight movement restrictions across the governorate," she said.

"The Israeli operations are disrupting Palestinians' access to livelihoods, education, and services such as healthcare," said Yaseen. "We call once again for the protection of Palestinians across the West Bank."

Asked about a recent report by the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs saying that 14 mosques were vandalized by Israeli settlers this year, Yaseen said that attacks on places of worship are "of course, unacceptable."

"These places of worship need to be safe, and religious freedom needs to be ensured everywhere, not just in that area," she said.