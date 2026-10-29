NATO, EU discuss military mobility, Ukraine support at Brussels meeting

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and European Commissioner for Defense and Space Andrius Kubilius discussed military mobility, defense production and continued support for Ukraine during a meeting Wednesday at NATO headquarters.

Kubilius addressed NATO ambassadors at the North Atlantic Council, highlighting priorities including enhancing military readiness, boosting defense production and ensuring consistent support for Ukraine, according to a statement by the alliance.

Military mobility was among the key areas of cooperation, with the ability to move military personnel and equipment into and across Europe considered critical to NATO's deterrence and defense, it noted.

The efforts require addressing regulatory obstacles and ensuring that appropriate infrastructure is in place to facilitate potential military movements.

Kubilius outlined work in the area, while Rutte welcomed progress between NATO and the EU, noting that additional efforts are needed to ensure military readiness.

On Ukraine, Rutte praised the EU's decision to enable the Ukraine Support Loan to fund assistance through NATO's Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List (PURL).

The program continues to deliver essential military equipment to Ukraine, including air defense systems.