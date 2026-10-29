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News World Israel president says probe into Arab parties mustn't 'tarnish an entire community'

Israel president says probe into Arab parties mustn't 'tarnish an entire community'

Urging thorough legal scrutiny while rejecting collective guilt, Israeli President Isaac Herzog said Thursday that foreign funding claims against Arab factions must be fully investigated, but warned politicians not to stigmatize a community that turned out in record numbers.

AFP WORLD
Published October 29,2026 03:32 PM
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ISRAEL PRESIDENT SAYS PROBE INTO ARAB PARTIES MUSTNT TARNISH AN ENTIRE COMMUNITY

Israel's President Isaac Herzog said on Thursday that allegations that Arab parties had received foreign funding must be "fully investigated" but warned against stigmatising the entire community which turned out in record numbers.

"The evidence and the allegations (of fraud) must be fully investigated, and those responsible must be arrested and held accountable according to the full extent of the law," Herzog said. "But even at a moment like this, we must not tarnish an entire community that sought to exercise its right to vote and take an active part in democracy."