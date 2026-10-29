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News World Fairy chimney collapses in Türkiye's Nevşehir, leaving casualties and injuries

Fairy chimney collapses in Türkiye's Nevşehir, leaving casualties and injuries

Emergency rescue teams and multiple ambulances rushed to the historic town of Göreme in Türkiye's central Nevşehir province on Thursday after a famed fairy chimney rock formation partially collapsed, triggering urgent search-and-rescue operations amid initial fears that individuals were trapped beneath falling debris.

Agencies and A News WORLD
Published October 29,2026 04:13 PM
Updated October 29,2026 04:24 PM
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FAIRY CHIMNEY COLLAPSES IN TÜRKIYES NEVŞEHIR, LEAVING CASUALTIES AND INJURIES

A fairy chimney collapsed in the town of Göreme in Türkiye's central Nevşehir province on Thursday, reportedly leaving several people dead and injured.

According to initial reports, the rock formation collapsed in Göreme, prompting authorities to dispatch numerous emergency response teams, including AFAD disaster management crews, National Medical Rescue Teams (UMKE), gendarmerie, police, medical personnel and search-and-rescue units.

Three injured people were reportedly taken to nearby hospitals for treatment, while a crisis coordination center was established in the area.

Nevşehir Governor Hüseyin Kök also arrived at the scene to receive updates on the ongoing rescue operations.

Reports indicated that bodies were trapped beneath the fallen rocks, although the exact number of fatalities has yet to be confirmed.

Search-and-rescue operations remain underway.