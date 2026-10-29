FAIRY CHIMNEY COLLAPSES IN TÜRKIYES NEVŞEHIR, LEAVING CASUALTIES AND INJURIES

A fairy chimney collapsed in the town of Göreme in Türkiye's central Nevşehir province on Thursday, reportedly leaving several people dead and injured.

According to initial reports, the rock formation collapsed in Göreme, prompting authorities to dispatch numerous emergency response teams, including AFAD disaster management crews, National Medical Rescue Teams (UMKE), gendarmerie, police, medical personnel and search-and-rescue units.

Three injured people were reportedly taken to nearby hospitals for treatment, while a crisis coordination center was established in the area.

Nevşehir Governor Hüseyin Kök also arrived at the scene to receive updates on the ongoing rescue operations.

Reports indicated that bodies were trapped beneath the fallen rocks, although the exact number of fatalities has yet to be confirmed.

Search-and-rescue operations remain underway.



