Hong Kong suspends import of poultry products from parts of Denmark, US

Hong Kong has suspended imports of poultry meat and products from parts of Denmark and the US due to bird flu outbreaks, state media reported on Tuesday

Imports have been suspended from the Lolland Municipality in Denmark and Jackson County in the US state of Minnesota due to outbreaks in these areas, Beijing-based Xinhua News reported, citing Hong Kong's Center for Food Safety (CFS).

Authorities have instructed importers to suspend imports of poultry meat and products, including eggs, from these areas with immediate effect to protect public health in Hong Kong.

A CFS spokesperson said the decision followed notifications from the Danish Veterinary and Food Administration and the World Organization for Animal Health (WOAH) about outbreaks of highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza in these areas.





