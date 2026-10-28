Erdoğan, Trump discuss bilateral ties, regional issues in phone call

According to a statement by Türkiye's Directorate of Communications, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and US President Donald Trump discussed bilateral relations and regional and global issues during a phone call.

President Erdoğan said Türkiye would continue working to strengthen ties with the US, which will mark the centenary of its relations with Türkiye next year, and accelerate cooperation across all areas.

He said the two countries were closely monitoring developments in the Strait of Hormuz and Yemen as part of the Mecca Joint Defense Alliance and were working to resolve the issues through diplomacy.

Erdoğan also said Türkiye was ready to support efforts to revive the diplomatic process between Ukraine and Russia and end the war through negotiations.

Trump congratulated Erdoğan and the Turkish people on Republic Day, celebrated on Oct. 29, and expressed hope for a successful summit of the Organization of Turkic States.





















