Colombia to host over 300 US troops for joint military exercises

Colombia will host more than 300 US troops for multinational military exercises from Oct. 27 to Nov. 11, focusing on counternarcotics operations, illegal mining and drone threats, the country's Defense Ministry announced Monday.

The Southern Vanguard 2026 exercises will take place at Tolemaida Military Fort in the central department of Cundinamarca, the ministry said in a statement on US social media platform X.

The drills aim to strengthen cooperation between the Colombian and US armies through the exchange of military tactics, techniques and procedures.

Participants will include Colombia's Counter-Narcotics Battalion No. 1 and US Army light infantry soldiers from a mountain battalion.

Training will focus on combating drug trafficking, countering the illegal exploitation of mineral deposits and responding to threats involving unmanned aerial systems.

The exercises will also include medical evacuation drills to improve coordination and emergency response capabilities.

Activities will begin Oct. 30 with an aeromedical evacuation simulation from Tolemaida Military Fort to the Cavalry School in the capital Bogota.

The operation will simulate the rescue and evacuation of a person injured in a mined area, using aircraft and specialized medical equipment to transport the casualty to a medical facility.

The exercises come amid continued military cooperation between Colombia and the US on regional security challenges, particularly efforts to combat cocaine production and trafficking.

Illegal mining has also become a major security concern in Colombia, where criminal organizations profit from unauthorized mineral extraction.

The Colombian government did not provide further details on the participating units or other activities planned during the exercises.