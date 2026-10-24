News World Palestinians call for international help over Israeli Hebron operation

Palestinians call for international help over Israeli Hebron operation

The Palestinian Authority called on the international community to intervene urgently to halt escalating Israeli military incursions, sweeping lockdowns, and collective punishment measures across the occupied West Bank, warning that expanding army raids and settler attacks are systematically destabilizing the territory.

The Palestinian Authority is calling on the international community to intervene in response to the actions of Israeli security forces in the occupied West Bank.



The authority said on Saturday that the measures in the Hebron area - including displacement of residents, demolition of houses and buildings, and sealing off towns - constitute collective punishment.



It stated that this escalation would bring neither security nor peace to anyone, but would only fuel further tensions.



On Friday morning, a shooting near Hebron in the West Bank left two soldiers dead and three others injured. The two suspected perpetrators were killed.



Israel is scheduled to hold parliamentary elections on Tuesday. Security issues and the approach to the West Bank are central themes of the election campaign.



While right-wing parties are canvassing for votes by calling for a tough stance against Palestinians, they have barely addressed attacks by illegal Israeli settlers on the Palestinian civilian population during the campaign.











