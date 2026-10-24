French presidential candidate Tondelier denounces ‘normalization’ of racist rhetoric after deadly shooting

French presidential candidate Marine Tondelier, leader of the Greens (Les Ecologistes) party, criticized on Saturday the "normalization" of racist rhetoric in television broadcasts and political discourse following a deadly shooting in the towns of Trappes and La Verriere.

Tondelier referred to the shooting in Trappes on Thursday, in which one person was killed and five others were seriously injured, including a 12-year-old girl.

"We see racist remarks that are now normalized," Tondelier said, referring to statements made by politicians and broadcast on television channels.

"Yesterday, we saw how dangerous their rhetoric is," she said, calling on those who use racist language to stop doing so.

Tondelier said every life lost in France should be condemned equally, criticizing the alleged silence of some political figures following the shooting.

"I want to hear them commit to a realization and say they will stop these remarks because racism kills," she said.

She also referred to the 12-year-old girl who was shot eight times, arguing that racist rhetoric could contribute to people being influenced by racist attitudes and lead to tragedies.

French President Emmanuel Macron described the shooting as a "racist terrorist attack" and called for action against all forms of racism.